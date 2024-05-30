iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.98

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.98 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 127906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

