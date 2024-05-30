iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,975,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,237 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $106,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.36 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.