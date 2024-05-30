iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.65

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.65 and last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 5629180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,717,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,508 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 569,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,251,000 after buying an additional 222,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

