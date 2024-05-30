iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. 1,287,915 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

