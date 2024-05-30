iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.38

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 396578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

