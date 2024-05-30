iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.00. 7,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0709 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.