iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.00. 7,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.
iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0709 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.
About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF
The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.