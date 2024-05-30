iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,109. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

