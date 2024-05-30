iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $80.41. 7,400,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,232,891. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

