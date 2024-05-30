iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.13

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 1041941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.