iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.46

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.46 and last traded at $191.36, with a volume of 487350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.59.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

