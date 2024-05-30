iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $444,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

