iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,567,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,144,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,988,398. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

