iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Meridian Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,313,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 329,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,283. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.