iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.94

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.94 and last traded at $102.60, with a volume of 73555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.20.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $837.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,597,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

