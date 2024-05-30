Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 1,988 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,683. The firm has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

