Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 48,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VREX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 243,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

