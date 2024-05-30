Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,432,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Silicom by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silicom by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Silicom by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 665,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of SILC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $107.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Silicom in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SILC

Silicom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.