Isthmus Partners LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,210 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 285,907 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,774,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,006,000 after purchasing an additional 339,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 997,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.97. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,956 shares of company stock valued at $418,759. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.