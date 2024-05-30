Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $317,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,719 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,319. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.0 %

WSM traded up $5.74 on Thursday, reaching $288.30. The stock had a trading volume of 978,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,395. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $348.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.02. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

