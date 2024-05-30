Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Tobam lifted its position in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Nordson stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.30. 234,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,563. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.97 and a 200-day moving average of $256.83. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

