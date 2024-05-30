Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 6,156 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $21,588,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. 894,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,758. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSL

About Global Ship Lease

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.