Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 928 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,027 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,185. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

