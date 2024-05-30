Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Japan Airlines stock remained flat at $8.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Japan Airlines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

