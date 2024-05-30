JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Shares Up 9.6%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. 182,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 220,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

