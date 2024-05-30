Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $127,492.37 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00112903 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $131,583.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

