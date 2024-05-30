John A. Riley III Acquires 3,500 Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Riley III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,541.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

CULL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

