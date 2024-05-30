Jonathan Vassil Sells 50,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,398.80.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Toast by 8,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

