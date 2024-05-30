JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €47.25 ($51.36) and last traded at €47.05 ($51.14). Approximately 7,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.65 ($50.71).

JOST Werke Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $701.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.05.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

