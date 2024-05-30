Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KOYJF remained flat at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Kemira Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

