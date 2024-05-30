KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 60,960.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $334,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

KEY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 14,866,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,016,924. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

