KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,247.0 days.
KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KGHPF traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.
KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile
