KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,247.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KGHPF traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver and gold; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

