Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

KINS stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a P/E ratio of -495,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.