Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 624,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

