Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 624,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
