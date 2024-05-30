Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kronos Worldwide traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 101069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRO. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -330.42%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

