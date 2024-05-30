Kujira One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.45 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $143.15 million and $2.45 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.25715172 USD and is down -18.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,338,239.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

