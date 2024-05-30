L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $325,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $219.17. 906,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,238. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

