Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.80 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$26.52 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

