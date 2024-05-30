LBG Media (LON:LBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.00

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.35), with a volume of 112433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.56. The stock has a market cap of £221.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9,812.00 and a beta of 0.61.

In other LBG Media news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($63,537.93). In other news, insider Alexander William Solomou purchased 341,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($318,784.38). 70.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

