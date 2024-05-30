Lcnb Corp Acquires 746 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.79. 2,970,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.