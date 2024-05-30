Lcnb Corp Buys 102 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $21.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,390.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,333.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,212.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.38 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $644.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

