Lcnb Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lcnb Corp lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.39. 1,108,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.