Lcnb Corp Has $269,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $907.21. 291,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $963.94 and a 200-day moving average of $909.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $641.95 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

