Lcnb Corp Has $997,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.95 on Wednesday, hitting $534.28. The stock had a trading volume of 817,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,892. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.