Lcnb Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

