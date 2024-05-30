Lcnb Corp Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $812.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,000. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $422.06 and a 1-year high of $820.60. The stock has a market cap of $772.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $697.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

