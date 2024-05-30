Lcnb Corp Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.08. 140,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,106. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.