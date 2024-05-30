LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.48% from the stock’s current price.

LeddarTech Stock Up 0.8 %

LeddarTech stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. LeddarTech has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeddarTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.