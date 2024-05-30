Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

