Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.00. 102,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.52.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.