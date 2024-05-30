Legacy Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 276,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,539. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

